Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2022) Michael Tsikoudakis,...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2022) Michael Tsikoudakis, firefighters assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services, participates in live fire simulation training for instructors at Souda Air base, July 25 and 26. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2022) Firefighters from Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services participated in a first-of-its-kind live fire simulation training for instructors at a new training facility located at 115th Combat Wing, Hellenic Air Force, July 25 and 26. The training enabled veterans of the fire department to safely participate in live fire simulation training, which they will then administer to the entire 60-person department.



“The firefighters participating in this training will be the training cadre moving forward,” said Logan Rodgers, Assistant Chief of Training at NSA Souda Bay. “We’ve got 60 firefighters, both local national and U.S. Come fall, when it cools down a little bit, every one of the firefighters will be running through a daytime and nighttime evolution.”



NSA Souda Bay invited Javier Arellano, battalion chief at Naval Station Rota, Spain, to facilitate this training; he regularly conducts similar training for Naval Station Rota Fire & Emergency Services.



“This training system allows the firefighters to safely observe and control what’s going on inside the burn room, said Arellano. “Firefighters are able to see how the fire grows, how it develops, and how it behaves depending on the intervening actions we decide to take.”



The NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services maintains 24/7 readiness to respond to medical, structural and flight line emergencies while also seeking to prevent such emergencies through inspections and education.



“When we talk about the readiness of our people, this training facility really provides the next level of depth to our training,” said Rodgers. “We obviously don’t get to do this all the time, so the more often we get to do it, the better.”



The training facility is located within the Hellenic Air Force’s Souda Air Base and will be utilized by both the NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services and the Hellenic Fire Station, which maintains a station at the 115th Combat Wing.



“Our end goal is to be able to have seamless mutual response with the Hellenic Fire Station,” said Rodgers. “We’re excited for the opportunity to be able to train with them, but in order to do that, we needed a facility like this.”