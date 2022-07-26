Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator

    Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator

    Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2022) Michael Tsikoudakis,...... read more read more

    GREECE

    07.26.2022

    Story by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2022) Firefighters from Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services participated in a first-of-its-kind live fire simulation training for instructors at a new training facility located at 115th Combat Wing, Hellenic Air Force, July 25 and 26. The training enabled veterans of the fire department to safely participate in live fire simulation training, which they will then administer to the entire 60-person department.

    “The firefighters participating in this training will be the training cadre moving forward,” said Logan Rodgers, Assistant Chief of Training at NSA Souda Bay. “We’ve got 60 firefighters, both local national and U.S. Come fall, when it cools down a little bit, every one of the firefighters will be running through a daytime and nighttime evolution.”

    NSA Souda Bay invited Javier Arellano, battalion chief at Naval Station Rota, Spain, to facilitate this training; he regularly conducts similar training for Naval Station Rota Fire & Emergency Services.

    “This training system allows the firefighters to safely observe and control what’s going on inside the burn room, said Arellano. “Firefighters are able to see how the fire grows, how it develops, and how it behaves depending on the intervening actions we decide to take.”

    The NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services maintains 24/7 readiness to respond to medical, structural and flight line emergencies while also seeking to prevent such emergencies through inspections and education.

    “When we talk about the readiness of our people, this training facility really provides the next level of depth to our training,” said Rodgers. “We obviously don’t get to do this all the time, so the more often we get to do it, the better.”

    The training facility is located within the Hellenic Air Force’s Souda Air Base and will be utilized by both the NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services and the Hellenic Fire Station, which maintains a station at the 115th Combat Wing.

    “Our end goal is to be able to have seamless mutual response with the Hellenic Fire Station,” said Rodgers. “We’re excited for the opportunity to be able to train with them, but in order to do that, we needed a facility like this.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 05:03
    Story ID: 426397
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator
    Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator
    Firefighters improve readiness with live fire simulator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT