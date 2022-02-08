Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene at Pine View Campground is shown July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene at Pine View Campground is shown July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes at Pine View Campground are shown July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area.



This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.



The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.



Some of the services available at the campground include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails.



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



• Sportsman’s Range.



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



