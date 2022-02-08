Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    A scene at Pine View Campground is shown July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes at Pine View Campground are shown July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area.

    This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    Some of the services available at the campground include:

    • full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.

    • fishing and hiking trails.

    • lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).

    • rental equipment.

    • shuffleboard.

    • miniature golf.

    • comfort stations (toilets/showers).

    • camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).

    • yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.

    • playgrounds and pavilions.

    • basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.

    • Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy MWR

