USS Fort Lauderdale Commissions in Namesake City

"Man our ship and bring her to life!" said The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment. The crew responded "Aye, aye, ma'am" and ran toward the brow to man the ship as "Anchors Aweigh" played. Crew members took their places, side-by-side, manning the rails as the ship's systems came online symbolizing the ship "coming to life."



During an official commissioning ceremony held in front of 4,000 guests, the crew of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) brought their ship to life in its namesake city, Fort Lauderdale, Fl., July 30.



“To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who spoke at the event, said. “The moment you bring this

Amphibious Transport Dock to life, you will strengthen the integrated deterrence capability of our entire Joint Force.”



Guest speakers for the event also included President of Ingalls Shipbuilding Kari Wilkinson; Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith; Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantlis; and principal speaker, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida's 23rd District.



“It is such an honor to be involved in the commissioning of the USS Ft. Lauderdale. It’s another chapter to the momentous history, friendship, and respect that the city has with the U.S. Navy,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. "As Chair of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, my support for our military is unwavering. I will always stand by our service members and veterans, and honor those who continue to serve.”



The commanding officer of the Fort Lauderdale roused the crowd and warned those who wish harm upon the United States that his ship will be ready.



"Finally, if there is one thing that history has shown us from the days of antiquity it is that the stakes of the competition for control of the seas are high and for our part, USS Fort Lauderdale stands ready to deliver on any day, and at any time," said Capt. James Quaresimo, the ship’s commanding officer. “And those that may wish to challenge us – they should pause. For we are equipped with America’s unstoppable secret weapon that our enemies will never be able to duplicate and that is the fierce, dedicated and unstoppable, men and women of the United States Navy and Marine Corps!”



Fort Lauderdale has a long history with the Navy. Serving as one among 257 air stations during World War II, Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale made a big impact on the South Florida region, and the United States in general. The good weather allowed many hours of flying time for pilots, the open sea was good for at-sea training, and the Everglades provided a natural bombing range as there was no heavy industry or other military targets to draw enemy fire. In addition, the city holds Broward Navy Days each year hosting Navy ship’s for Fleet Week.



Upon conclusion of the ceremony, guests were invited to tour the 684-foot war fighting vessel, where they could experience the state of the art design that will continue to sail for decades from with future generations of Sailors and Marines aboard.



Prior to commissioning, Fort Lauderdale underwent multiple phases, including Builder’s and Acceptance Trials to prepare her to join the fleet.



"This crew displayed a phenomenal amount of teamwork, dedication, and enthusiasm in getting our ship ready," said Capt. James Quaresimo, Fort Lauderdale's commanding officer. "I am so proud of the crew's efforts, proficiency, and accomplishments as we join the Fleet.”



The ceremony marks the official transition of the USS Fort Lauderdale into the fleet and caps a weeklong series of events celebrating the ship and its namesake city.



“The Navy names ships for people, places, and ideas that are special. The Navy certainly picked a special place when naming the USS Fort Lauderdale,” said Berger. “I am honored to be the sponsor for this incredible ship.”



The ship’s formal recognition of transition from concept to reality began October 13, 2017 at Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding during the keel laying ceremony when the ship’s sponsor, The Honorable Meredith Berger, engraved her name upon a plaque, as a symbol authenticating the keel.



Fort Lauderdale was officially launched March 28, 2020 and was christened Aug 21, 2021.



A mast stepping ceremony was held August 20, 2021 and was welded into the mast on June 17, 2022. This time-honored naval tradition symbolizes the moment a shell becomes a ship, and her crew honors that tradition by placing mementos into a time capsule for future Fort Lauderdale Sailors to discover.



The crew moved onboard on April 11, 2022 and overcame an arduous schedule in order to get the ship underway on July 11, 2022 on its way to Fort Lauderdale.



“We have reached full operational capability and our Sailors and Marines have done it all with remarkable speed and efficiency allowing for the certification of warfare areas completely ahead of schedule,” said Quaresimo. “Our crew will be the first to claim such accomplishments. They truly are made of Salt Water and Excellence."



Amphibious transport dock ships are versatile players in maritime security with the ability to support a variety of amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions, operating independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Group (ARGs), Expeditionary Strike Groups (ESGs), or Joint Task Forces (JTFs). In addition to performing their primary mission, the San Antonio-class ships support anti-piracy operations, provide humanitarian assistance, and foreign disaster relief operations around the world.



LPDs are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.



USS Fort Lauderdale will be homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit

https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 13:38 Story ID: 426333 Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fort Lauderdale Commissions in Namesake City, by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.