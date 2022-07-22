102nd Intelligence members and honor guard during the opening ceremony of a military appreciation baseball game at Lowell Park in Cotuit, Massachusetts on July 22, 2022. The Cotuit Kettleers hosted the military appreciation baseball game to commemorate the troops of the United States Armed Forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:03 Story ID: 426320 Location: COTUIT, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Military Appreciation Night at Lowell Park, by TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.