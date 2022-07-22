Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Military Appreciation Night at Lowell Park

    Military Appreciation Night at Lowell Park

    102nd Intelligence Wing members are recognized at a Cotuit Kettleers Cape League baseball game at Lowell Park in Cotuit, Massachusetts on July 22, 2022.

    COTUIT, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence members and honor guard during the opening ceremony of a military appreciation baseball game at Lowell Park in Cotuit, Massachusetts on July 22, 2022. The Cotuit Kettleers hosted the military appreciation baseball game to commemorate the troops of the United States Armed Forces.

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Military Appreciation Night at Lowell Park, by TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw

