NIWC Atlantic Sailors Represent Command in Navy Marksmanship Competition

Sometimes a simple interest in something turns into a passion. That was the case for two Sailors from Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic.



Chief Logistics Specialist Jason Lee Ryan and Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Ricardo Martins placed 3rd in Pistol and 5th in Rifle in the team competitions, at the 60th Annual Fleet Forces and All Navy (East) Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, May 12-22, 2022.



The event, which also serves as a competitive training highlight to the United States Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT) featured active duty and retired participants from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard, as well as several Navy Midshipman.



Overall, the two Chiefs achieved their personal best in the competition, with Martins finishing 28th out of 81 Navy shooters in the fleet, and 26th out of 74 in All Navy, and Ryan finishing 24th in the fleet and 19th in All Navy. The fleet match and all Navy grand aggregate match results were compiled from eight different matches throughout the week, each featuring two pistol and two rifle matches.



For Chief Ryan’s performance in the Grand Aggregate Matches he was awarded an M1 Garand SECNAV Trophy Service Rifle provided by the Civilian Marksmanship Program, and was additionally recognized as “Top Shooter” in Shotgun Action shooting.



“Excited, humbled, proud, and terrified all at the same time,” is how Ryan described feeling when reflecting upon his accomplishment. “A lot of times you don’t know you’ve achieved a personal best until after you are done and the score card is tallied - that’s exciting.”



For Martins, the great feeling of achieving his personal best stemmed from the old adage of practice makes perfect. “Achieving a personal best is also the ultimate motivator to continue improving,” he said.



Although Martins had years of prior shooting experience, he had never given competitive shooting much thought until Ryan approached him last year about representing the command in the competition.



“I agreed immediately,” said Martins. “From there [Ryan] taught me about the course of fire and took me to the range to teach me the fundamentals. I have been a shooter for as long as I can remember, however not in this particular discipline. Between last year and this year, I would say I am hooked on the sport.”



A self-described adventurous individual, Ryan has always been into guns and hunting since he was a kid, but his true passion didn’t fully develop until years later, after he joined the Navy.



“I got into recreational skydiving when I was stationed at my first command in Gulfport, Mississippi and spent almost every weekend at the drop zone. Then I started buying guns and ammo and quickly realized that I could only afford one expensive hobby. So I don't skydive anymore,” said Ryan half-jokingly.



Despite their love for shooting, neither Sailor actually got involved in the USNMT until recently.



“I first heard about the USNMT about 12 years ago, and always thought that it would be amazing to participate. Three years ago, the opportunity presented itself and I’ve been full speed ahead ever since,” said Ryan.



According to Ryan, 2021 marked his first year of involvement in an official Navy (USNMT) competition – and now he currently shoots one or two local rifle matches a month.



“It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done or experienced in the Navy,” said Ryan. “I’m incredibly grateful to be at a command that supports the sport. Shooting is an amazing community; so many are willing to help you along the way.”



According to its website, the mission of the USNMT is “to train Sailors in marksmanship and small arms safety, while implementing Navy innovations in small arms technologies. We proudly represent the Navy in inter service and national competitions.”



In addition to conducting the annual All Navy Rifle and Pistol Championships, in which Sailors who have fired qualifying scores in fleet matches compete, the team is also the leading proponent of small arms marksmanship and safety training for U.S. Navy personnel.



Each year, the team conducts the Fleet Forces Command (Atlantic) Rifle and Pistol Matches and Fleet Forces Command (Pacific) Rifle and Pistol Matches, in which hundreds of Sailors are trained in service rifle and service pistol marksmanship, small arms safety, and marksmanship competition rules and procedures. Sailors participating in fleet matches represent their commands in individual and team events, earn marksmanship medals and badges, and qualify to stand armed watches aboard ships and at other commands.



“It feels great to represent the Navy as well as NIWC especially having such limited experience in the sport, yet scoring well above 50% of the other competitors,” said Martins. “I am extremely grateful to this command for allowing myself and Chief Ryan the opportunity to experience this awesome competition twice, and hopefully other members of the command will show interest in going in the future.”



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.01.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US