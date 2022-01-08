Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Range Maintenance at work

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Range Maintenance worker does repairs along a range road July 22, 2022,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Range Maintenance worker does repairs along a range road July 22, 2022, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of a team effort by several members of Range Maintenance. Fort McCoy Range Maintenance falls under the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Maintenance and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Range Maintenance workers complete work on projects July 22, 2022, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was part of a team effort by several members of Range Maintenance.



Fort McCoy Range Maintenance falls under the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Maintenance and Security.



