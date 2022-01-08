Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Range Maintenance at work

    Fort McCoy Range Maintenance at work

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Range Maintenance worker does repairs along a range road July 22, 2022,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Range Maintenance workers complete work on projects July 22, 2022, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work was part of a team effort by several members of Range Maintenance.

    Fort McCoy Range Maintenance falls under the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Maintenance and Security.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 16:57
    Story ID: 426268
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Range Maintenance at work, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

