Photo Essay: Construction of new comfort station continues at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on building a new comfort station July 22, 2022, at Pine View...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on building a new comfort station July 22, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project consists of constructing a new 1,500-square-foot comfort station like another recently completed facility at Pine View Campground, and it includes men’s and women’s restrooms and showers areas as well as a fish cleaning station. The contractor for the project is MDM Construction, which is headquartered in Rockford, Ill. The contract amount to build the station is $475,736. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Photos are shown July 22, 2022, on the east side of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground where a new comfort station is under construction.



Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with Outdoor Recreation for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) said the new station adds to many new campground additions that are on the campground’s east side along Suukjak Sep Lake. In recent years, additional cabins have been put in place and other camping sites have seen improvement.



“The new stations takes the place of site 125,” Karis said.



Work on the project started in early spring and continues at a steady pace, said Directorate of Public Works Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson.



“The project consists of constructing a new 1,500-square-foot comfort station similar to the other recently completed facility at Pine View Campground, and it includes men’s and women’s restrooms and showers areas as well as a fish cleaning station.”



The contractor for the project is MDM Construction, which is headquartered in Rockford, Ill. The contract amount to build the station is $475,736.



“The project is currently at more than 50 percent complete, and it’s expected completion date is in the fall,” Hanson said.



Pine View Campground fully reopened for the season on May 2. Most of the camping sites nearby to the construction area will remain open, Karis said.



“The new station will make that side of the lake more attractive to guests and more efficient for everyone,” Karis said.



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.