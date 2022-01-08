DeCA’s Aug. 1-14 Sales Flyer includes savings related to back-to-school events, ‘Kids Eat Right’ Month, ‘Thrill of the Grill’ and more

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Aug. 1-14 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



The latest sales flyer features savings to promote back-to-school events and “Kids Eat Right” Month. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive savings through the “Stock Up and Save” sweepstakes with discounts on several participating brands.



Also featured in the flyer is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for Grilled Fish Burgers with Cucumber Dill Sauce. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Additionally, the flyer features an updated Rewards Card Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Patrons can continue to stretch their dollars with digital coupons, available by clicking here: https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Look for other savings opportunities with the following promotions:



• “The Thrill of the Grill.” Through Sept. 5, commissaries are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next grilling event using the commissaries’ latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. You must select a commissary location to view sale pricing.



• “Kellogg’s Feeding Reading” Kellogg’s teams up with Penguin Random House offering discount prices on leading back-to-school brand favorites, free books (one participating box purchase equals one free book), and $2-off savings on four participating items.



• “MyMilitarySavings.com “Back to School” Sweepstakes.” Enter for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary gift cards through August 25 and help the Fisher House Foundation scholarship program. Shoppers can find the QR code to enter in-store or online at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests. A charitable donation will be made to Fisher House Foundation’s scholarship program as part of this sweepstakes. No purchase necessary. Featured brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Heinz, Lunchables, Bush’s, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Minute Rice, Red Bull, Del Monte, Belvita, Hefty, Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.



• “Back to School/Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops For Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands.



• Smithfield and Freedom’s Choice Team Up. Smithfield Bacon is on sale. Pair your bacon purchase with Freedom’s Choice Buttermilk Waffles through Aug. 16.



• “Art of the Burger.” Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’ virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize. See store “Art of the Burger” displays for more contest information and coupons.



• “Fire Up the Flavor.” Through Aug. 14, commissary customers can save an additional $3 with coupons when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products. Coupons available while supplies last. Select stores will also offer patrons the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $250, $50 and $25 Commissary Gift Cards.



• Purina Military Cat Club. During August, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons, sweepstakes opportunity, and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and app. Four shoppers will each win a Cat DNA Kit. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. During August, Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club can access high-value coupons, sweepstakes opportunity and information on additional savings opportunities through www.mymilitarysavings.com. Two shoppers will each win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To enter go to www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



• Seasoned vegetables for the air fryer. Vegetables for air fryer are convenient, delicious and healthy options, already pre-seasoned that cook in as little as 10 minutes. Commissary patrons can now save $.50 on any one Pictsweet Air Fryer Vegetables item through Sept. 30. Find coupons in the latest edition of the Commissary Shopper at the front entrance of Commissary.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.01.2022 07:05 Story ID: 426216 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DeCA’s Aug. 1-14 Sales Flyer includes savings related to back-to-school events, ‘Kids Eat Right’ Month, ‘Thrill of the Grill’ and more, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.