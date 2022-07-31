Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Company Soldiers build skills supporting troop project at Fort McCoy

    Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Company Soldiers build skills supporting troop project at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, work on a...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, work on a troop project June 21, 2022, at Camp Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The company worked on several projects to improve the camp during their 2022 annual training, including putting new metal siding on numerous buildings.

    Troop projects are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and help improve the installation's infrastructure while at the same time providing training for Army engineer units.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    This work, Photo Essay: Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Company Soldiers build skills supporting troop project at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    389th Engineer Company
    troop projects

