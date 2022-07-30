Photo Essay: Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Archaeologist Tyler Olsen with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Archaeologist Tyler Olsen with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands working in partnership with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch works on an archaeology survey on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 14, 2022. Olsen has participated in many digs at Fort McCoy. This survey is looking at areas were cement pads were located where troops placed military tents and bivouacked nearly 90 years ago. Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Archaeology team members with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands working in partnership with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch work on an archaeology survey on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., in July 2022.



This survey is looking at areas were cement pads were located where troops placed military tents and bivouacked nearly 90 years ago.



Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”