Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post

    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Archaeologist Tyler Olsen with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archaeology team members with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands working in partnership with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch work on an archaeology survey on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., in July 2022.

    This survey is looking at areas were cement pads were located where troops placed military tents and bivouacked nearly 90 years ago.

    Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 00:41
    Story ID: 426199
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 428
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post
    Archaeology team works on special survey on Fort McCoy's South Post

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    archaeologist
    Army heritage
    Army history and preservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT