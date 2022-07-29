Photo Essay: 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines complete rifle qualification training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) complete M4 rifle qualification...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) complete M4 rifle qualification requirements July 26, 2022, on Range 18 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) complete M4 rifle qualification requirements July 26, 2022, on Range 18 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors.



The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division.



The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



