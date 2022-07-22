Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 Dyess Airmen earn Vierdaagse 4 Days March Foreign Military Medal in Nijmegen, Netherlands

    Team Dyess RAD Airmen reflect on earning Vierdaagse Military Medal in Nijmegen

    Photo By 1st Lt. Kaitlin Cashin | Dyess Air Force Base Rapid Airman Development Capt. Manuel Lamson stands with the 7th...... read more read more

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    07.22.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Kaitlin Cashin 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Nijmegen, Netherlands – After months of training, 18 Dyess Airmen earned the Vierdaagse 4 Days March Foreign Military Medal in Nijmegen, the Netherlands July 22, 2022.

    The Dyess Rapid Airman Development (RAD) Team, included members from ranks Airman First Class (E-3) through Captain (O-3) and 16 Air Force Specialty Codes.

    The mission of RAD is to create of community for Airmen to build skills in cultural competency, joint and foreign military training challenges, and professional growth.

    Prior to the Vierdaagse Nijmegen 4 Days March, RAD participated in a staff ride through the Netherlands countryside to build an understanding for the military history of Operation Market Garden and the significance of the 4 Days March.

    Programs like this are an example of professional military training concepts that seek to develop and retain the future force while enabling Airmen to build connections with the joint force, allies, and partners abroad.

    Dyess Rapid Airman Development is a 7th Bomb Wing Sponsored program that was started in fall of 2021.

    For more information about Rapid Airman Development, visit the Air Force Connect App>Favorites>Dyess Air Force Base>Airman Development.

