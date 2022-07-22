18 Dyess Airmen earn Vierdaagse 4 Days March Foreign Military Medal in Nijmegen, Netherlands

Nijmegen, Netherlands – After months of training, 18 Dyess Airmen earned the Vierdaagse 4 Days March Foreign Military Medal in Nijmegen, the Netherlands July 22, 2022.
The Dyess Rapid Airman Development (RAD) Team, included members from ranks Airman First Class (E-3) through Captain (O-3) and 16 Air Force Specialty Codes.
The mission of RAD is to create of community for Airmen to build skills in cultural competency, joint and foreign military training challenges, and professional growth.
Prior to the Vierdaagse Nijmegen 4 Days March, RAD participated in a staff ride through the Netherlands countryside to build an understanding for the military history of Operation Market Garden and the significance of the 4 Days March.
Programs like this are an example of professional military training concepts that seek to develop and retain the future force while enabling Airmen to build connections with the joint force, allies, and partners abroad.
Dyess Rapid Airman Development is a 7th Bomb Wing Sponsored program that was started in fall of 2021.
For more information about Rapid Airman Development, visit the Air Force Connect App>Favorites>Dyess Air Force Base>Airman Development.
