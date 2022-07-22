18 Dyess Airmen earn Vierdaagse 4 Days March Foreign Military Medal in Nijmegen, Netherlands

Photo By 1st Lt. Kaitlin Cashin | Dyess Air Force Base Rapid Airman Development Capt. Manuel Lamson stands with the 7th...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Kaitlin Cashin | Dyess Air Force Base Rapid Airman Development Capt. Manuel Lamson stands with the 7th Bomb Wing Gideon July 21, 2022, before starting the 4-Daagse March in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force Photo By 1st Lt Kaitlin Cashin) Name: Capt Manny Lamson Duty Title: B1 Weapons Systems Officer, 7th Operations Support Squadron Assistant Director of Operations, Rapid Airman Development Officer in Charge Unit: 7 Operations Support Squadron Hometown: Gridley California Hobbies: nutrition and fitness coaching, triathlons, movies What inspired you to get involved with RAD? “I want to see Airmen better themselves outside of the work place and become better overall leaders and people.” How are you feeling about the 4 Days Ruck and what challenges are you anticipating? “I'm excited! The team has put in tons of hard work and for a wide group of Airmen to work together to walk 80 miles in three days through heat, rain, and hills was the ultimate test. My challenge was leading them without a lot of background on what we were doing and how. It was tough to navigate through the travel and small details when I also have never traveled to Holland for this challenge in person. I wanted to do everything in my power to ensure that Rapid Airman Development's first capstone event was a success." see less | View Image Page

Nijmegen, Netherlands – After months of training, 18 Dyess Airmen earned the Vierdaagse 4 Days March Foreign Military Medal in Nijmegen, the Netherlands July 22, 2022.



The Dyess Rapid Airman Development (RAD) Team, included members from ranks Airman First Class (E-3) through Captain (O-3) and 16 Air Force Specialty Codes.



The mission of RAD is to create of community for Airmen to build skills in cultural competency, joint and foreign military training challenges, and professional growth.



Prior to the Vierdaagse Nijmegen 4 Days March, RAD participated in a staff ride through the Netherlands countryside to build an understanding for the military history of Operation Market Garden and the significance of the 4 Days March.



Programs like this are an example of professional military training concepts that seek to develop and retain the future force while enabling Airmen to build connections with the joint force, allies, and partners abroad.



Dyess Rapid Airman Development is a 7th Bomb Wing Sponsored program that was started in fall of 2021.



For more information about Rapid Airman Development, visit the Air Force Connect App>Favorites>Dyess Air Force Base>Airman Development.