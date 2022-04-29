Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Command Master Chief Christi Montes

A native of Fort Worth, TX, Master Chief Montes graduated from Boswell High School in 1996 and enlisted in the Navy April 1, 1997. She attended basic training at RTC Great Lakes, IL, and then Intelligence Specialist (IS) “A” school at IWTC Damn Neck, VA. Her first duty station was at Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center in Fallon, NV. In March of 2002, she received orders to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Cuba Intelligence Department serving as a Leading Petty Officer and a Caribbean/South American analyst. She transferred from GTMO in 2005, and returned to IWTC to attend Imagery Analyst “C” school.



In May of 2006, she reported to U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) in Tampa, FL, where she served as Iran/Pakistan imagery analyst and Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Joint Intelligence Center.



In March 2009, she reported to USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH (CVN 77) in Norfolk, VA, where she served as Leading Chief Petty Officer of the Carrier Intelligence Center (CVIC). She completed CVN 77’s maiden cruise to the Arabian Gulf in 2011.



In February 2012, she reported to Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center (NAWDC) in Fallon, NV. She served as the N2 Department Leading Chief Petty Officer, and Targeting Cell Leading Chief Petty Officer.



In October 2014, she reported to USS MOBILE BAY (CG 53) in San Diego CA. She served as Operations Department Leading Chief Petty Officer and the Independent Duty Intelligence Specialist (IDIS).



In November 2017, she reported to Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC) in San Diego, CA. She served as N2 Enterprise Senior Enlisted Leader.



In July 2020, she reported to Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland, where she served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the U.S. Navy’s newest Ballistic Missile Defense base.



In July 2021, she reported to Commander Littoral Combat Squadron ONE, Pre-commissioning Crew USS CANBRERRA (LCS 30) in San Diego, CA. After a short time, she transferred to USS KANSAS CITY (LCS 22) in August 2001 to serve as the Command Senior Chief.



In July 2022, she reported to Navy Talent Acquisition Group in Philadelphia, PA, to serve as the Command Master Chief.



Master Chief Montes is a graduate of the Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (Class 209), CMC/COB Course Class 211, holds an Associate of General Studies Degree, and is a qualified Surface Warfare, Air Warfare, and Information Warfare Specialist.



Her personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (four awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards). She has earned numerous unit and campaign ribbons and medals.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 07.29.2022 16:50 Story ID: 426159 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Command Master Chief Christi Montes, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.