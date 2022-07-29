IMCOM-Readiness Director recognizes Fort McCoy personnel

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Here’s a scene where Fort McCoy workforce members Tyson Todd, Brenda Downing, Karla...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Here’s a scene where Fort McCoy workforce members Tyson Todd, Brenda Downing, Karla Rynes, and Kaleen Holliday were recognized for excellence July 13, 2022, by Brenda Lee McCullough, Director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness at Fort McCoy, Wis. All four workforce members were recommended by their supervisors for going above and beyond in their jobs. These are photos of each of them being presented a special coin by McCullough and Fort McCoy Garrison leadership also was on hand to thank and congratulate them. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Here are scenes where Fort McCoy workforce members Tyson Todd, Brenda Downing, Karla Rynes, and Kaleen Holliday were recognized for excellence July 13, 2022, by Brenda Lee McCullough, Director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness at Fort McCoy, Wis.



All four workforce members were recommended by their supervisors for going above and beyond in their jobs.



These are photos of each of them being presented a special coin by McCullough and Fort McCoy Garrison leadership also was on hand to thank and congratulate them.



