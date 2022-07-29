Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Readiness Director recognizes Fort McCoy personnel

    IMCOM-Readiness Director recognizes Fort McCoy personnel

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here are scenes where Fort McCoy workforce members Tyson Todd, Brenda Downing, Karla Rynes, and Kaleen Holliday were recognized for excellence July 13, 2022, by Brenda Lee McCullough, Director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    All four workforce members were recommended by their supervisors for going above and beyond in their jobs.

    These are photos of each of them being presented a special coin by McCullough and Fort McCoy Garrison leadership also was on hand to thank and congratulate them.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
