Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support invites defense acquisition workforce to free webcast, supply transformation senior leader panel

    07.29.2022

    Story by Angela King-Sweigart 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – aval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons System Support (WSS) is inviting the defense acquisition workforce community and members of the public to attend a free online webcast entitled “NAVSUP WSS Secrets to Success: Supply Chain Transformation Senior Leader Panel” Tuesday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST

    Registration is required at the following link:https://teams.microsoft.com/registration/RL4hHDUkv0m8H8ujFxhwWA%2cuGEEmYhCu0ernDfbuSizHA%2ceFyNTOFNsEaeSZIGdB9LTQ%2c1_Td-G6jC0ivR-sw57dgTA%2cUQg20nKFa0aX0kEutgiyDw%2cYOmlix7xZE2tOfPxnnHh2Q?mode=read&tenantId=1c21be44-2435-49bf-bc1f-cba317187058

    Participants will learn about Naval Supply Systems Command's transformation of the Navy supply chain using its Naval Sustainment System-Supply initiative.

    The session will begin with an overview covering the basics of Naval Sustainment System-Supply and will assume no prior knowledge. Following the presentation, the floor will be open to the panel of experts for questions and comments.

    The panelists will be: Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command/Chief of Supply Corps, Rear Admiral Joseph B. Hornbuckle Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Naval Air Systems Command and Ms. Lynn Kohl Vice Commander, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support.

    This is the third in a series of webinars hosted by U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support with the support of the Defense Acquisition University. The series is intended to inform federal acquisition, technology, and logistics professionals with a variety of relevant topics on which NAVSUP WSS personnel can provide expert knowledge. The series is held quarterly on the second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m.

