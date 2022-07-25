Faces of AFRICOM- Medical Logistics

The “Faces of AFRICOM” project is a recurring series that aims to provide greater insight to different positions across U.S. Africa Command and how those roles support U.S. and African partner shared goals.

This edition sheds light on the role of medical logistics with the help of U.S. Navy Commander Byron Jordan.

“We like to be bored, but we like to be prepared if something happens” said Jordan

Jordan, along with the rest of the medical logistics team, provides intensive management of medical products as well as repair and maintenance of medical equipment. Crucial aspects to the success of the medical logistics capability are the anticipation of customer needs and the ability to self-sustain through the thorough care of equipment. Personnel known as biomedical technicians calibrate and certify the medical equipment so that medical teams can perform their jobs more effectively.

U.S. Africa Command’s medical logistics team ships, moves, and manages personnel and FDA approved products in African partner nations in support of various operations and exercises throughout the year.

Also under the team’s management are blood products.

“If you donate blood, it could end up in Africa to help support surgery to one of our service members” said Jordan.

Medical logistics is and will continue to be an integral part of the Military Health System and U.S. Africa Command operations.

