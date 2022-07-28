Photo Essay: Fort McCoy LRC rail specialists move railcars following special rail operation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division move railcars from the cantonment area with an Army locomotive July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was wrap-up work following a rail movement by the 107th Support Maintenance Company that had 24 railcars full of equipment and vehicles returning from a training deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division move railcars from the cantonment area with an Army locomotive July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was wrap-up work following a rail movement by the 107th Support Maintenance Company that had 24 railcars full of equipment and vehicles returning from a training deployment.



