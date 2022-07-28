Naval Dosimetry Center Changes Charge

Cmdr. Jeffrey A. Delzer relieved Capt. Gerald F. Burke as officer-in-charge of the Naval Dosimetry Center (NDC) during a change of charge ceremony held at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 22.



Capt. Brian Feldman, commander, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC), presided over the ceremony. “I am extremely proud of the work the NDC has done under your charge and thank you all for your efforts,” said Feldman. “I continue to be fascinated with the level of complexity and high visibility of the mission at the NDC.”



Under Burke’s leadership, NDC accomplished many “firsts,” including approval of the next generation Naval Occupational Dosimetry System as a program of record. An $82 million project to be fielded in 2025, this new, technologically advanced dosimetry system will replace the current, 30-year-old legacy system, achieving a cost avoidance of $128 million over the next 20 years.



“I’m truly honored to have had the opportunity to lead NDC,” said Burke. “NDC’s mission is of special importance to the Navy, impacting 60,000 Sailors, Marines, and Civilians annually across 240 commands globally.”



Burke concluded his remarks with extensive praise thanking every staff member with what each member brought to the fight on a daily basis, ensuring mission success, despite numerous challenges.



Burke’s next assignment will be at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI), Bethesda. AFRRI is a unique national asset responsible for preserving and protecting the health and performance of U.S. military personnel that operate in potential radiologically contaminated multi-domain conventional or hybrid battle spaces as well as urban environments.



Through research, education, and operational training, AFRRI helps advance understanding of the effects of ionizing radiation in line with the 21st century dynamic threat landscape and national security threats posed by no-state actors, hostile state actors, and near-peer adversaries. AFRRI also provides rapidly deployable radiation medicine expertise to a radiological or nuclear event domestically or abroad.



Upon assuming the charge, Delzer acknowledged that he was excited to be taking over and continue the implementation of the next generation dosimeter. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and working together with the great staff at the NDC,” said Delzer. “We will work together as one team, one family, one mission, and one fight.”



Delzer comes to the NDC from the Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic located on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads where he served as the Force Radiation Health Officer.



The NDC is an echelon five field activity under the NMCPHC, serving as the Navy’s ionizing radiation dosimetry center of excellence for radiation health protection programs for the Navy and Marine Corps, and provides Navy and Marine Corps commands worldwide with radiation dosimetry processing and consultation services.



The NDC is an echelon five field activity under the NMCPHC, serving as the Navy's ionizing radiation dosimetry center of excellence for radiation health protection programs for the Navy and Marine Corps, and provides Navy and Marine Corps commands worldwide with radiation dosimetry processing and consultation services.

NMCPHC develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation.

