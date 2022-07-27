CSAF visits Shaw Air Force Base

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. --- U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Mrs. Sharene Brown, CSAF spouse, visited Shaw Air Force Base and associated tenant units, July 27.



During the visit, Brown discussed modernization, innovation, and Airmen initiatives related to efforts in the strategic plan “Accelerate Change or Lose” and the associated Action Orders.



The Browns met with various units across the installation to identify challenges, discuss concerns, and encourage Airmen to step outside of their comfort zones.



Airmen across the 20th Fighter Wing, who spearheaded innovation and contributed to positive change, showcased their efforts to Brown.



Brown talked with Airmen at the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron egress flight to discuss how they designed and built a compact, fully-capable, and self-contained deployable egress shop.



“Change can be very unpopular,” said Brown. “As we continue to drive change across our Air Force, it’s going to be uncomfortable, but that means we are doing something right.”



Brown also received a first-hand look at modernization in the 55th Fighter Squadron, where he served as the operations officer while stationed at Shaw from 1999 to 2003. The 55th FS displayed a new flight scheduling system, created at Shaw, that was adopted by a number of squadrons across the Air Force.



“You cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result,” said Brown. “I have got to look at myself in the mirror and know that I’m doing the best I can for our United States Air Force. This does not just apply to me, but for every single one of you, and the Airmen that come after us and their families; it’s important that we continue to drive change.”

