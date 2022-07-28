Photo Essay: Portrait of a Navy Corpsman — Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Lewandowski

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Lewandowski, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24),...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Lewandowski, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24), conducts a contact patrol with other Corpsmen and Marines on July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 is holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (Photos by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Lewandowski, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24), is shown participating in a contact patrol with other Corpsmen and Marines on July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors.



The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 is holding annual training at Fort McCoy.



Navy hospital corpsman are assigned to work alongside with and train with Marine Corps units. In a story from June 22, 2022, at www.marines.mil by Staff Sgt. Timothy Turner with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade about the 124th Navy Hospital Corpsman birthday, that relationship is explained well.



“For the last 124 years, Navy Hospital Corpsmen have served alongside Marines and Sailors in every clime and place; in the field and in garrison; in training and in conflicts spanning the globe. Navy Corpsmen derive their name from the U.S. Navy’s Hospital Corps. Established on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps enabled the Navy to provide formal Sailors medical training,” the article states.



“After passing Navy basic training, Sailors move on to Hospital Corps School, where they learn things like first aid, emergency medicine, anatomy, hygiene, and how to operate medical equipment,” the article states. “Finally, Corpsmen are assigned to Naval hospitals, ships, or air centers. A select few then train to operate alongside the Fleet Marine Force or the ‘Green side.’”



Learn more about the Marine Corps by visiting https://www.marines.mil. Learn more about the U.S. Navy by visiting https://www.navy.mil.