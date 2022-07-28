Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB

    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB

    Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, family and friends...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Huttle took over senior enlisted advisor responsibilities from Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Livolsi during a change of responsibility ceremony at Muir Army Airfield here, July 27, 2022.

    Family, friends and fellow soldiers joined the 28th ECAB in welcoming Huttle who recently served as the command sergeant major of the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB.

    “The 28th ECAB is a unique and talented organization,” said Huttle. “I feel fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to serve throughout the various units.”

    They also bid farewell to Livolsi, who had served as the brigade’s command sergeant major since November 2017, during which he helped lead the brigade through a deployment to the Middle East from July 2020 through June 2021. He will now move on to serve with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site here.

    “What I’m going to miss most about the position I just left is the Soldiers,” said Livolsi. “Their dedication and the professionalism were very awe-inspiring to be around.”

    Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th ECAB, presided over the ceremony.

    A change of responsibility ceremony is a formal ritual that represents the transfer of authority and accountability from one senior enlisted advisor to another. The command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding officer of a unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:08
    Story ID: 425982
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB
    New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ceremony

    fire

    command

    leadership

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    medal

    NCO

    CSM

    responsibility

    28th CAB

    28th

    guidon

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    Retention

    sergeant major

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    meritorious service medal

    command sergeant major

    change of responsibility

    sword

    aviators

    helicopter

    award

    noncommissioned officer

    colors

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    emergency

    Recruiting

    aviator

    Keystone

    ARNG

    SGM

    MSM

    28th ID

    628th ASB

    628

    104th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Command Sergeant Major
    Change of Responsibility
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT