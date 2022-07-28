Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Huttle took over senior enlisted advisor responsibilities from Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Livolsi during a change of responsibility ceremony at Muir Army Airfield here, July 27, 2022.



Family, friends and fellow soldiers joined the 28th ECAB in welcoming Huttle who recently served as the command sergeant major of the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB.



“The 28th ECAB is a unique and talented organization,” said Huttle. “I feel fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to serve throughout the various units.”



They also bid farewell to Livolsi, who had served as the brigade’s command sergeant major since November 2017, during which he helped lead the brigade through a deployment to the Middle East from July 2020 through June 2021. He will now move on to serve with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site here.



“What I’m going to miss most about the position I just left is the Soldiers,” said Livolsi. “Their dedication and the professionalism were very awe-inspiring to be around.”



Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th ECAB, presided over the ceremony.



A change of responsibility ceremony is a formal ritual that represents the transfer of authority and accountability from one senior enlisted advisor to another. The command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding officer of a unit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2022 Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:08 Story ID: 425982 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New senior enlisted leader for the 28th ECAB, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.