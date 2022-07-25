USS Frank Cable Honors Lost Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala

Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | JAVA SEA (July 25, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Destiny Sousa, from Clifton...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | JAVA SEA (July 25, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Destiny Sousa, from Clifton Park, New York, and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Daniel, from Monroe County, Georgia, both assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), bow their heads during a wreath laying ceremony while the ship transits the Java Sea, July 25, 2022. The ceremony was in honor of the 53 Indonesian National Military-Naval Force Sailors lost aboard the Indonesian Cakra-class diesel-electric attack submarine KRI Nanggala (402) that sunk, April 21, 2021, off the coast of Bali. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wendy Arauz) see less | View Image Page

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) held a wreath-laying ceremony at sea after departing Jakarta, Indonesia, July 25, 2022.



As Frank Cable passed the Indonesian Archipelago, Sailors gathered on the flight deck to honor the 53 Indonesian National Military-Naval Force sailors lost aboard the Indonesian Cakra-class diesel-electric attack submarine KRI Nanggala (402) that sunk April 21, 2021 off the coast of Bali.



“Submariners are a special breed who depend on each other in perilous circumstances,” said Cmdr. Patricia Coley, command Chaplain aboard Frank Cable, during the ceremony. “They have trust in each other that is greater than most. Many will never understand their call to duty, the call of the deep and the call to a brotherhood that is stronger than most family bonds.”



Frank Cable also held a memorial ceremony for Nanggala during the 6th Indonesian National Military-Naval Force and United States Navy Submarine Force Staff Talks, July 22, 2022. The ceremony included remarks of remembrance and appreciation by Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74, and First Adm. Indra Agus Wijaya, Commander, Submarine Operations, IDN Fleet in addition to the dedication of the wreath that USS Frank Cable would later lay at sea. First Adm. Wijaya expressed his thanks to the Frank Cable crew for honoring Indonesia’s lost shipmates.



“We enjoyed the opportunity to reinforce our partnership with the Indonesian National Military-Naval Force and showcase our submarine tender's expeditionary capabilities," said Capt. John Frye, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "It was a tremendous honor to host First Admiral Indra and Rear Admiral Seif onboard our ship and a fitting way to close our visit to Jakarta by honoring those lost aboard the Nanggala.”

Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



