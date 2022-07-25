Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Honors Lost Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala

    Frank Cable Honors Lost Indonesian Submarine

    Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | JAVA SEA (July 25, 2022) – Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Destiny Sousa, from Clifton

    JAVA SEA

    07.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) held a wreath-laying ceremony at sea after departing Jakarta, Indonesia, July 25, 2022.

    As Frank Cable passed the Indonesian Archipelago, Sailors gathered on the flight deck to honor the 53 Indonesian National Military-Naval Force sailors lost aboard the Indonesian Cakra-class diesel-electric attack submarine KRI Nanggala (402) that sunk April 21, 2021 off the coast of Bali.

    “Submariners are a special breed who depend on each other in perilous circumstances,” said Cmdr. Patricia Coley, command Chaplain aboard Frank Cable, during the ceremony. “They have trust in each other that is greater than most. Many will never understand their call to duty, the call of the deep and the call to a brotherhood that is stronger than most family bonds.”

    Frank Cable also held a memorial ceremony for Nanggala during the 6th Indonesian National Military-Naval Force and United States Navy Submarine Force Staff Talks, July 22, 2022. The ceremony included remarks of remembrance and appreciation by Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74, and First Adm. Indra Agus Wijaya, Commander, Submarine Operations, IDN Fleet in addition to the dedication of the wreath that USS Frank Cable would later lay at sea. First Adm. Wijaya expressed his thanks to the Frank Cable crew for honoring Indonesia’s lost shipmates.

    “We enjoyed the opportunity to reinforce our partnership with the Indonesian National Military-Naval Force and showcase our submarine tender's expeditionary capabilities," said Capt. John Frye, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "It was a tremendous honor to host First Admiral Indra and Rear Admiral Seif onboard our ship and a fitting way to close our visit to Jakarta by honoring those lost aboard the Nanggala.”
    Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.

    This work, USS Frank Cable Honors Lost Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala, by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

