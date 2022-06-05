MUSE Technicians Conduct Multiple Critical Power Inspections Across US

Photo By Sarah MacMillan | MUSE technicians CE1 Tyler Thornton and CE2 Cedric Green from NAVFAC EXWC travelled...... read more read more Photo By Sarah MacMillan | MUSE technicians CE1 Tyler Thornton and CE2 Cedric Green from NAVFAC EXWC travelled across the U.S. to conduct multiple critical power inspections of several assets aboard Naval Station Everett and Jim Creek Naval Radio Station to ensure mission readiness. see less | View Image Page

Four Seabee Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) technicians from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) travelled between Naval Station Everett and Jim Creek Naval Radio Station to conduct their annual inspection of two power plants and substations.



Once a year, technicians come to Naval Station Everett and Jim Creek Naval Radio Station to conduct inspections on their equipment to ensure that each asset is mission-ready.



Aboard Naval Station Everett, MUSE provides substations that are needed for power transformation, which supports nearby ships when performing their own maintenance and overhaul—a pertinent example of MUSE’s most prevalent mission of cold iron support (powering of moored fleet assets through power generation or transformation).



At Jim Creek Naval Radio Station, MUSE has been providing critical backup power since 2011, allowing the facility to begin the development and installation of its own emergency power infrastructure that offers continuing support of the fleet’s critical communications network.



Seabees are trained as MUSE technicians that travel around the world supporting various commands and Department of Defense support facilities through temporary upgrades to their existing power grids, power generation, distribution, and standby systems. MUSE customers vary from naval shipyards and pier side support for naval ships, to air fields and other critical infrastructure assets.



Seabees from MUSE attend one of the U.S. Navy’s most rigorous educational programs that span over 48 weeks, and provides the tools necessary to become subject matter experts in the electrical field. With their expertise and knowledge, MUSE works hand-in-hand with the commands to prepare for any unexpected power disruptions.



About NAVFAC EXWC: NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,100 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.