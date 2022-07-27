AMC briefs Pacific leader on efforts to set the theater

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Pacific Command Commanding General Gen. Charles Flynn met with Army Materiel Command leaders during a visit July 22 to Redstone Arsenal to learn about AMC’s support to operations in the pacific.



Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of AMC and major subordinate command leaders provided Flynn with an overview of AMC’s support to Foreign Military Sales, surface distribution and installation readiness in the Asia-Pacific region. AMC plays a key role in setting the theater by delivering logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the installation to the forward tactical edge to ensure globally dominant land force capabilities.



“This is a recalibration to look worldwide and make sure we are nested with USARPAC and your intent, allowing us to continue to set the theater,” Daly told Flynn. “I want to make sure everyone understands your perspective for setting the theater.”



During the visit, Army Sustainment Command briefed Army Prepositioned Stock 3, or APS Afloat, highlighting how it supports operations and activities in the pacific area of responsibility. ASC noted APS Afloat utilizes strategically placed vessels and equipment sets, giving combatant commanders flexibility to respond in crisis or conflict.



“Rehearsing APS-3, the protecting and projecting, that’s where this command helps us so much,” Flynn said. “This is critical.”



Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command discussed surface distribution capabilities and their support to the Army, commercial partners and the joint force in the pacific. Security Assistance Command provided an update on the FMS program and how it’s critical to strengthening relationships with allies and partners globally.



“We absolutely can’t do this without you. The joint force needs what only you provide. The theater enabling commands, the engineers, police, sustainers, contractors, medical, these are foundational capabilities that only the Army provides,” Flynn said.



Installation Management Command briefed the Facilities Investment Plan and highlighted the building of over 1,200 new family houses on installations in Hawaii, with more expected in Alaska.



Daly also mentioned implementing additive manufacturing capabilities for Army facilities across the globe. 3D printing produces components rapidly, allowing the Army the ability to operate at the point of need, especially in contested environments.



“This capability of 3D printing as an expeditionary capability would be a physical demonstration to our allies and partners,” Flynn said.



While at Redstone, Flynn also visited U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Joint Air Defense Operations Center, a subordinate of SMDC.

