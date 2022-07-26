Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, Night Land Navigation | CST 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Story by Maj. R Welch 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    On June 7th, 2022, the Cadets from Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta companies that comprise the 2nd Regiment, conducted night land navigation. Cadets arrived at LSA Baker before sundown, receiving instructions, testing materials, and a safety brief. Once the sun sets, the Cadets have two hours to find two points. The requirements are less than the day iteration, but the challenge remains. Beyond testing the knowledge of the Cadet, land navigation is an exercise in resiliency while building confidence in self, equipment, and training.

