Bruce Miller earns Civilian of the Quarter for U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

Bruce Miller, a maintenance mechanic in the facilities engineering department at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., was announced as the training center’s Civilian of the Quarter during a ceremony in front of the regiment, July 25, 2022.



The training center’s facilities engineering department is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and upkeep of the base. They handle such things as lawn maintenance, building repairs and contracting big construction projects. In his most recent work, Miller completed 40 preventative maintenance tasks, 18 base services tasks and provided critical support needs to 90 buildings.



As the primary mechanic and technical expert for the galley and the gymnasium, he coordinated maintenance for the buildings to minimize any impacts to daily operations and also helped with installing, modifying, repairing, maintaining and troubleshooting mechanical, plumbing, heating, electrical, carpentry, and air conditioning and refrigeration issues base-wide.



Miller was responsible for coordinating an emergency response team to correct two water main breaks affecting water supply to the chapel, security office, child development center, oceanside building and guest quarters. During this response, Miller ensured the safe excavation of two sites to locate the source of the leaks, execute corrective action, conduct operational testing and flush the system, which successfully restored all building habitability in less than 30 hours.



In addition, he also coordinated the replacement of the hot water heating system for the base’s clinic. He ensured oversized and heavy equipment was safely positioned on-site, coordinated installation of the new system and concurrently updated the distribution system to correct design flaws and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the maintenance team. Throughout the duration of this project, Miller ensured there were no interruptions to medical services, which ensured recruits and staff received the medical care necessary to carry on essential Coast Guard operations.



Miller said he takes pride in being the first one to get dirty when necessary. To him, being a leader means being a good teammate first, leading by example and being receptive to viewpoints and ideas from the people he works with. He has learned as much from those he has trained as they have learned from him.



“As for my work accomplishments, I have had my hand in many different things that I am proud of,” said Miller. “I’ve been in positions that have afforded me the opportunity to help others. In my Coast Guard career, I worked as a flight mechanic on MH-65 helicopters. Then I left and became a police officer, and returned to the training center as a civilian to continue to help with the recruit training mission. I believe that in all my endeavors, I have gained the respect of those that I have worked for and worked with.”



In his personal life, Miller enjoys traveling, camping, and boating with his wife, family and friends. He has operated several successful businesses with his wife over the past 10 years and considers his four adult children to be the biggest successes in his life.

