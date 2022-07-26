One project the engineers worked on was finding and replacing a sewage pipe that may have been damaged due to an electrical line going through the sewage pipe. They were digging up and working around gas, electric, and sewage lines that cross over and lay on top of one another. This was great training for the plumbers, electricians, and carpenters who are working together on this project. This is just one way the engineers have left Camp Navajo a better place.

Date Taken: 07.26.2022
The 240th Engineers Help Camp Navajo Find Blockage in Sewage Line