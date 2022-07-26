Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 240th Engineers Create New Helicopter Pad at Camp Navajo

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Story by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    The 240th Engineer Company have worked hard to leave Camp Navajo better than they found it. The engineers have installed a new helicopter pad inside the camp. Even though rain stormed through the mountains, they were able to push through and make these projects come to life.

