The 240th Engineer Company have worked hard to leave Camp Navajo better than they found it. The engineers have installed a new helicopter pad inside the camp. Even though rain stormed through the mountains, they were able to push through and make these projects come to life.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 09:48
|Story ID:
|425803
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 240th Engineers Create New Helicopter Pad at Camp Navajo, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS
