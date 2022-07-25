Photo Essay: June 2022 road improvement work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete road improvement work, including asphalt sealing and crack...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete road improvement work, including asphalt sealing and crack sealing, on June 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of regular annual road maintenance coordinated for main roadways at the installation by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors complete road improvement work, including asphalt sealing and crack sealing, on June 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was part of regular annual road maintenance coordinated for main roadways at the installation by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.