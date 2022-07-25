Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: June 2022 road improvement work at Fort McCoy

    June 2022 road improvement work at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete road improvement work, including asphalt sealing and crack sealing, on June 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work was part of regular annual road maintenance coordinated for main roadways at the installation by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 16:37
    Story ID: 425764
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
