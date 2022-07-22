Wellness Fair showcases ample resources at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Getting A Grip...Occupational Therapy's Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Hebert...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Getting A Grip...Occupational Therapy's Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Hebert (right) demonstrated to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ferrell Jenkins (left) the benefits of grip strength with a hand-held dynamometer at Naval Hospital Bremerton's Wellness Fair held to provide a number of knowledgeable resources for staff, patients and visitors, July 22, 2022 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Whether it was getting a grip with Occupational Therapy, determining the sugar content from well-known snack and drink sources, or providing reminders on the importance of hand hygiene, Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Wellness Fair provided a number of knowledgeable resources for staff, patients and visitors, July 22, 2022.



The event was coordinated by Health and Wellness department and featured a variety of booths, including Health Promotion and Wellness, Tobacco Cessation, Naval Base Kitsap Fleet and Family Support Center, and more.



Holistic women’s health initiatives were displayed from NHB’s OB/GYN Clinic, including information about the OB/GYN Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic.



“Our contraceptive clinic is open to all eligible beneficiaries on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and no appointment is necessary, it’s a first come, first served basis. We explain available forms of contraceptive devices and can offer counseling on the risks and benefits of their choice,” explained Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Aubri Hatlen, also noting the clinic will be starting up cervical cancer screening, September 2, 2022, and offers other similar services like colposcopy, endometrial biopsy and hysterosalpingography.”



Infection Control stressed crucial need for constant hand-sanitizing in the hospital and clinical environment, sharing The World Health Organization’s top ‘My Five Moments for Hand Hygiene’ are 1) before touching the patient; 2) before a clean or aseptic procedure; 3) after body fluid risk or exposure; 4) after touching the patient; and 5) after touching patient surroundings (equipment, instruments, fixtures).



Staff members were also asked to identify their department infection prevention liaisons and were quizzed on their hand hygiene knowledge.



Naval Base Kitsap MWR fitness specialists presented a host of information for active duty as well as family members. Upcoming events with NBK Sports, Fitness and Aquatics include Yoga in the Park, at Elwood Point, Jackson Park, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; One mile and 5K Deer Run on Indian Island, August 13, at 10 a.m. and Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Games to ‘test strength and endurance via a variety of events,’ August 15-19, 2022. There were details on group exercise options, the 2022 Virtual Run Series and for the NBK Walking Group which meets Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., with signups at the NOFFS Front Desk or at: 360-315-7676.



Occupational Health displayed several of their therapeutic tools of the trade used in their support of a variety of medical concerns and patient conditions such as orthopedic, mental health, and industrial rehabilitation.



“We like to say occupational therapy is where science, creativity and compassion meet,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Hebert, who demonstrated to others the benefits of grip strength with a hand-held dynamometer.



“What grip strength does is tells us the range of motion, hand coordination and strength in someone, especially during follow-up treatment after surgery and/or part of a rehabilitation process. It helps us measure a patient’s muscular health. If we get a strong grip measured then that patient is usually improving during their rehab. If the grip measures weaker, we might have to look at the overall treatment to see if it has to be changed or increased,” Hebert said, citing that studies show that an average male grip strength measures approximately 72 pounds with women usually around 44 pounds.



The Sailor 360 Physical Training display showcased involvement for the year primarily from the command’s approximately 425 enlisted personnel. Specific events focusing on strength training challenges have tallied a total of 19,505 pushups and 867 minutes, 35 seconds of planks exercises. Their ‘Run across America’ contest has currently accumulated 2,141.41 miles.



“We’re all the way to Fort Stockton, Texas. Our goal for August is to continue from Texas and work out way further along. We’re aiming to finish down in Florida. The [Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit] Bangor Baddies run group has over 1,000 miles alone,” noted Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ferrell Jenkins, Sailor 360 PT coordinator.



“Our overall goal is to challenge our fitness level(s) and Navy Medicine health knowledge. We want our Sailors to challenge themselves, challenge others and challenge us to overall improve their physical fitness standards and rating ability,” added Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Gibbens, Sailor 360 PT coordinator.



According to Lt. Lorna Brown, NHB Health Promotion and Wellness department head and registered dietitian, the Wellness Fair was designed to provide a convenient collection of available resources for staff, patients and visitors all predicated to share insightful and user-friendly knowledge for personal and family well-being and fitness needs.



There will be a Navy Region Northwest Wellness Expo held August 18, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Plaza Ballroom. NHB Health Promotion and Wellness will be on hand, along with a variety of varied resources, again catering for active duty and military families.