    Navy Week Dayton Opens with an Oath of Enlistment and a Pitch

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Theron Godbold 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    DAYTON, Ohio – Sunday, July 24, 2022, kicked Dayton Navy Week off with an oath of enlistment for 16 Navy Future Sailors and a first pitch.

    Cdr. John Mullen, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV), worked with Sailors under his command and employees of the Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragon’s semi-professional baseball team, to provide a unique experience for 16 Future Sailors from the Dayton area.

    Brendan Reid, 18, from Centerville, Ohio, and one of the 16 soon to be Sailors, said that he really liked the idea of taking the oath of enlistment at the ballpark.

    “This whole process I’ve been excited about,” Reid said before marching onto the field. “I have always wanted to join and this whole experience is a little out of my comfort zone, but it’s what I want.”

    Reid ships out for the Navy’s initial training in Chicago next week, and said he hopes this is the start of a long career.

    Dayton Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area emphasizing the importance of the Navy to Dayton, the state of Ohio, and the nation.

    “It’s great to be in the city of Dayton and apart of Navy Week,” Cdr. Mullen said getting ready to swear in the 16 young adults. “To kick it [Navy Week] off with administering the oath of enlistment to 16 Future Sailors that will defend our nation through the next years is a true privilege.”

    After the short ceremony was completed, Cdr. Leon Moore, the executive Officer of the Navy Reserve’s Office of Community Outreach, walked to the mound where he was honored by having the opportunity to throw the first pitch of the game.

    Dayton Navy Week is one of 13 Navy Weeks in 2022, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

    The full schedule of events is available on https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks-2022/Dayton-2022/, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NavyOutreach.

