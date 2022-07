Shipping, receiving, mail freight facility almost ready at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown June 29,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown June 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contract for the project called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that has an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Minor work has continued on a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving facility near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor Relyant Global LLC, headquartered in Maryville, Tenn., was awarded a contract of $7,030,235 to design and build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The contract called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space, Green said. This ongoing work includes completing all necessary infrastructure and related building needs.



As of July 22, the project was approximately 99 percent complete and the last finishing work was continuing, Green said.



Relyant Global LLC was also the contractor for another project at Fort McCoy to build seven new military family housing units in the South Post Housing area from 2019-2020.



Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to “sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.”



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.