Photo Essay: Color Guard at Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony

Members of the color guard move July 14, 2022, during the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Col. Stephen T. Messenger received the garrison flag from Brenda McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness signifying Messenger as the new garrison commander.



Messenger replaces Col. Michael D. Poss who became the garrison commander June 10, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual change-of-command ceremony. Poss moves on to serve in a position at the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy.



Messenger arrives after serving in his prior assignment as the director of engineering and logistics, J4, Joint Task Force Civil Support, Fort Eustis, Va., which was on the front lines of the nation’s COVID response.



A color Guard of Fort McCoy Soldiers often participates in official ceremonies on post.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



