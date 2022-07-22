Photo Essay: 204th Army Band plays during Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony

Members of the 204th Army Band play a special selection July 14, 2022, during the beginning of the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The Army Reserve band members played several numbers to the hundreds in attendance for the ceremony, and they played music for the ceremony as well.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
|07.22.2022
|07.22.2022 21:22
|425644
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|2
|0
