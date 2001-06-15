Shonka Dukureh remembered as ‘spirited’ public servant

Courtesy Photo | Shonka Dukureh (Left) and Stephanie Coleman pose together June 15, 2001, at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Shonka Dukureh (Left) and Stephanie Coleman pose together June 15, 2001, at the Engineer Day Picnic at Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Dukureh served as a student aid with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 22, 2022) – With breaking news of singer and actress Shonka Dukureh’s passing in Music City yesterday at the age of 44, the former Nashville District student aid is being remembered for her spirited work as a public servant in the Equal Employment Opportunity Office.



More than two decades before Dukureh made her big screen debut in the recently released Elvis movie, she performed on local stages as a talented actress and singer. She also joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in 1998 as a student aid while attending historic Fisk University as a theater major.



In the EEO Office, Dukureh’s responsibilities included administrative tasks like timekeeping, record keeping, travel support, and calendar scheduling for the staff.



“She was also known for gifting the district with her big bright smile, infectious laughter, and multitude of talents,” said Stephanie Coleman, EEO chief.



Back then, Coleman served as an EEO specialist and recalls how Dukureh loved participating in morale-boosting activities such as helping the organization coordinate children’s activities at the Engineer Day picnics and entertainment during the annual Christmas luncheons and plays.



Dukureh sang the National Anthem at the 2001 change of command ceremony, participated in Black History Month and other Special Emphasis Program activities, and lent her acting skills to the production of the Nashville District’s 2003 Prevention of Sexual Harassment training video, which is still shown during new employee orientation training.



“She was smart, witty, and very hard-working, taking pride in all she did to help move us forward as an office team. When making progress in any task she was given, Shonka would always respond with excitement, ‘We’re moving,’” Coleman said.



Coleman said Dukureh worked for the Nashville District until 2003 but will long be remembered by current and former employees for her many contributions as a public servant.



