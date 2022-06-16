Team Fairchild Utilizes New Outreach Program, AIM

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing hosted JROTC students from Wellpinit High School for an Aviation Inspiration Mentorship (AIM) Wing event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 6, 2022.



The AIM program is focused on informing, influencing and inspiring the next generation of Air Force aviators through community engagement with their primary audience, underrepresented communities.



“This AIM flight is the sixth official event held by Fairchild since becoming certified, with many more on the horizon,” said Capt. Jordan Butler, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron AIM Wing program director.



The event consisted of a briefing to explain Fairchild’s mission and various careers in aviation. The students were then able to see these jobs in action during the flight on the KC-135 Stratotanker.



“For many of these students, they’ve never been on an aircraft,” said Col. Jeffery Marshall, 92nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander. “My favorite part of the day was getting the students cycled through the boom pod and flight deck.”



Butler explained that Fairchild decided to become AIM certified to diversify and strengthen the future military force. The AIM program aids in reaching communities to foster connection between the local youth and the nation’s current Airmen.



Every AIM member has a different story to share with the students participating in the program. The member’s personal experiences and unique perspectives allow for the students to learn about the Air Force and how the military has impacted their life.

