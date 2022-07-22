Columbus, Ohio native, Ohio State University alumnus assumes command of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

Courtesy Photo | 220721-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (July 21, 2022) Official Navy photo of Capt. Matthew...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220721-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (July 21, 2022) Official Navy photo of Capt. Matthew Riethmiller, commanding officer, Naval facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew C. Riethmiller, a Columbus, Ohio native, assumed the duties of Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), July 22.



“My family and I are very happy to return to Hampton Roads … we love the area,” Riethmiller said of the opportunity to serve as the commanding officer of the command. “NAVFAC MIDLANT is an amazing place full of highly competent professionals. I am very proud and excited for the opportunity to join the team.”



Riethmiller, who has served in the Navy for 26 years, was commissioned in November of 1996 through the Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. He is an alumnus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio (1996 Bachelors in Civil Engineering) and Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia (2005 Masters in Environmental Engineering).



Riethmiller’s operational tours include: Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) FIVE; Operations Officer, NMCB ELEVEN; First Naval Construction Division Forward; Air Detachment Officer-In-Charge (OIC)/Charlie Company Commander, NMCB THREE; and Commander, Naval Construction Group ONE, Port Hueneme, California.



His shore assignments include: Assistant Public Works Officer (APWO), NAS Meridian, Mississippi; Assistant Resident OIC of Construction, Northern, Italy; Aide to Commander, First Naval Construction Division (1 NCD), Virginia Beach, Virginia; APWO, Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, Virginia; Energy Action Officer, Chief of Naval Operations, Shore Readiness Division (N46); Assistant Operations Officer and Integrated Product Team Blue Lead, NAVFAC Washington; Public Works Officer, Naval Base Coronado (NBC), Coronado, California; Operations Officer, NAVFAC EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM, Naples, Italy; and Executive Officer of NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California.



He is a registered professional engineer in the state of North Carolina, a member of the Department of Defense Acquisition Professional Community, and a Seabee Combat Warfare qualified officer.



Riethmiller’s awards include: Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy Commendation Medal (six awards, one with combat distinguishing device), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (two awards), Combat Action Ribbon, and most proudly, numerous unit awards.



His father, Richard, is a native of Columbus Ohio, and his mother, Mary Jean, is a native of New Milford, Pennsylvania.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



