TRADOC LPD: Transforming an organization through diversity and inclusion

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will host a Leader Professional Development webinar on July 25 at 2:30 p.m. EDT to discuss organizational transformation through creating a culture based on diversity and inclusion.



The LPD will be led by Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding ceneral, TRADOC, and guest speaker Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, chief executive officer, Dallas Mavericks.



Marshall has dedicated her career to transforming organizations through a lens focused on diversity and inclusion. She began her career at AT&T, working her way up to becoming the Senior Vice President of Human Resources and the Chief Diversity Officer, where she spent years developing ways to improve the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.



Prior to her joining the Mavericks in 2018, Marshall founded Marshalling Resources, a consulting firm with the goal of helping other companies achieve the same level of inclusivity through leader development and organizational realignment.



TRADOC has been actively working on redesigning and strengthening the Army’s standard for diversity and inclusion through the Army People Strategy. Created in 2019, the strategy focuses on building a more diverse and cohesive team of Soldier and civilian talent needed to achieve Total Army readiness.



Funk and Marshall will discuss the import role those in leadership have in initiating and maintaining a positive cultural shift, as well as how an organization can work together to identify and implement cultural change.



The Army People Strategy states, “In the 21st century, the question for leaders is not whether culture should change, but how it should change. In the modern era, culture is a rapid innovation area.”



The panelists will share best practices for identifying areas of an organization’s culture that need to change to better align with the mission of a more diverse and inclusive team. Funk will also discuss some of the cultural changes TRADOC has implemented over the past few years to support this effort.



To view and participate in the LPD discussion, visit the TRADOC Facebook page, DVIDs, or the TRADOC watch page at www.tradoc.army.mil/watch/ where questions can be submitted to be answered throughout the session by LPD panelists.



