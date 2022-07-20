Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce reception honors local military members

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon, commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon, commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, offers opening remarks during the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Military Recognition Reception, July 20. see less | View Image Page

Service members from the Hampton Roads area were recognized, July 20, during the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Military Recognition Reception (MRR).



The event, held at Zeiders American Dream Theater, brings service members and the business community together to honor selected Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who have excelled in the performance of their duties. Approximately 50 service members attended the event, of which 38 were recognized.



Bryan Stephens, president and CEO of Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, provided the opening remarks, Navy Mutual representative Mark Fickel served as the presenting military program partner, and retired Army Gen. Ronald F. Lewis provided the awardee narration.



“You are the military’s elite,” Stephens said. “You are here being recognized for your superior performance to the nation, your unit, or your community. Only one percent of Americans in the United States ever wear our nation’s cloth. Being here makes you part of the best, of the best. Thank you for all you do.”



Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon, commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS), was the keynote speaker. Witherspoon commented on the chamber’s efforts in supporting area service members and their families.



“Your dedication to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and the Navy in general is readily apparent,” Witherspoon said. “Once we, as service members are stationed here, this special area becomes our home away from home. The people of Hampton Roads, and all of the 757, make us feel welcome and that we belong. This is an amazing community that truly loves the Navy and our Armed Forces. Today’s event is a testaments to that sentiment.”



The sense of pride could be felt in the room as the honorees, their family members and unit representatives mingled.



“It is an honor to be here,” said Army Staff Sgt. Kelitza Rodriguez-Perez. Rodriguez-Perez was recognized for being one of the top non-commissioned officers with the 119th Inland Cargo Transfer Company located to Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story. “Being the only Soldier in the room made it even more of an honor,” the Puerto Rico native said.



Each honoree received a coin, certificate from the chamber and signed certificate from Sen. Tim Kane. The MRR is held in the spring and fall of each year.



A welcome twist to the event occurred when the chamber president invited family members to the stage, thanked them for their support to their military member, and presented them a coin.



“It was a surprise to be called onstage to be recognized,” said Lane Rouse, spouse of Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 (ACB 2) honoree Engineman Fireman Xitlalli Martinez.





The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, primarily a business organization, aims to augment the local community by enhancing quality of life and economic prosperity. Because of the volume of military personnel in the region, Camden said the organization fully supports its men and women in uniform and hosts military appreciation events each year.



The national anthem was performed by Sen. John A. Cosgrove Jr., with the presentation of the Colors by the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story color detail.