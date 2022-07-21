Amphibious Squadron SEVEN Changes Command

U.S. Navy Capt. Justin Kubu assumed command of Amphibious Squadron SEVEN (CPR 7) from Capt. Jennifer Ellinger during a ceremony held aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 21.



Ellinger assumed command of CPR 7 in January 2021, and will go on to Expeditionary Strike Group 3 in August 2022 for temporary assignment until her retirement in May 2023.



During her three-year tenure, Ellinger has served as Commander, Amphibious Task Force (CATF) for the Tripoli and Makin Island amphibious readiness groups (ARGs) while leading her staff and assigned ships through the planning and execution of various exercises for operations in the third and seventh fleet areas of responsibility.



“It should go without saying, but I have been truly blessed and humbled by the opportunity to have commanded this amphibious squadron,” said Ellinger. “And to serve alongside some of the finest men and women in our Navy and Marine Corps over the last 30 plus years, as a midshipman and officer.”



Kubu commissioned in 1995 through the Naval ROTC program at The Citadel where he received a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He holds a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College. He previously served as the Director for Operations on the staff of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet August 2019 until May 2022.



“I am honored and humbled to be standing here today. Having the opportunity to serve at sea again, and in command of an ARG, is something I could not have imagined a few years ago.”said Kubu.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are trained to operate in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

