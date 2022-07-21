Photo Essay: Airmen, Soldiers combine for training ops at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

Courtesy Photo | Airmen with an Air Force Reserve Command aircrew for a C-17 Globemaster III work with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen with an Air Force Reserve Command aircrew for a C-17 Globemaster III work with Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment (1-147) of the Wisconsin National Guard on loading and unloading UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters June 10, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 1-147th was set up with numerous Black Hawks and support equipment and personnel at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport throughout the first two weeks of June for annual training. The 1-147th and its UH-60s regularly support training operations at Fort McCoy as well as supporting distinguished visitor flying operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Amanda Clark/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO ESSAY BY KEVIN CLARK AND AMANDA CLARK

Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office



Airmen with an Air Force Reserve Command aircrew for a C-17 Globemaster III work with Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment (1-147) of the Wisconsin National Guard on loading and unloading UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters June 10, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 1-147th was set up with numerous Black Hawks and support equipment and personnel at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport throughout the first two weeks of June for annual training.



The 1-147th and its UH-60s regularly support training operations at Fort McCoy as well as supporting distinguished visitor flying operations.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



