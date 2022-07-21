Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Airmen, Soldiers combine for training ops at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Airmen, Soldiers combine for training ops at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    PHOTO ESSAY BY KEVIN CLARK AND AMANDA CLARK
    Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

    Airmen with an Air Force Reserve Command aircrew for a C-17 Globemaster III work with Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment (1-147) of the Wisconsin National Guard on loading and unloading UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters June 10, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 1-147th was set up with numerous Black Hawks and support equipment and personnel at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport throughout the first two weeks of June for annual training.

    The 1-147th and its UH-60s regularly support training operations at Fort McCoy as well as supporting distinguished visitor flying operations.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Wisconsin
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy

