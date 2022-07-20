DIVARTY Welcomes New Commander

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division held a change of command ceremony to bid farewell to Col. Neil Snyder, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) outgoing commander, and welcome Col. Timothy Gatlin, incoming commander, July 20 on Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we all exist to serve the Troopers on the field,” said Snyder, as he bid farewell to the unit after two years of command. “This is the Red Team and I am incredibly grateful for having had the opportunity to serve with them.”

Snyder smiled as he said ,“In the Cav you can ride a horse or fly a helicopter. You can play the drums or arm a stinger missile. You can fight with a tank or a bradley, but if you want to win, the only way is to win with fires!”

Snyder is 4th generation of Army officers, and his previous assignments include command at the brigade, battalion, and battery level.

“Inside the unit, there are way too many people to thank,” said Snyder. “To each of you, please just know that I leave with a heart full of appreciation for our time together.”

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV thanked Snyder for his contributions to the division during his time. He continued to highlight some of the characteristics that he added to the team and wished him luck on his future endeavors.

“When we talk about building trust in our formation, we talk in terms of the four C’s, commitment, confidence, courage, and caring,” said Richardson. “Neil Snyder is the epitome of those words, and puts them into action.”

Snyder will continue his Army career at the Joint staff J5 strategy, plans, and policy directorate at the Pentagon.

“Team, in my wake stands Col. Tim Gatlin,” said Snyder. “I wish you the best of luck, and I know this experience will be one of the most rewarding of your career.”

Prior to assuming command of DIVARTY, Gatlin’s recent assignments include Operation Inherent Resolve Branch Chief, Joint Staff J5, Battalion Commander, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery, and serving with First Lady Michelle Obama supporting the Joining Forces Initiative.

“Today, Janene, Brayden, Ella and I are set to join America’s First Team and live the legend,” said Gatlin. “We are both excited and humbled to lead the fires community here on Fort Hood where we will all grow together.”

