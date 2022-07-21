Here to Supply! Exchange Provides Value to Military Families During Back-To-School Season

DALLAS — Military families can earn an A+ in back-to-school savings with the Army & Air Force Exchange.



Authorized shoppers can advance to the head of the class with savings on school supplies, clothing, electronics and more in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. The shopping site’s back-to-school landing page includes a curated list of essentials for classrooms and dorm rooms to fit any budget. Weekly sales can be found at shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



“Military shoppers can find value at PXs, BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com year-round, and that’s even more important during the hectic back-to-school shopping season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “With military-exclusive pricing and tax-free shopping, the Exchange helps Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians ace this test.”



With their Exchange benefit, the military community can:



• Shop clothing and footwear for young men, juniors and kids from Nike, Under Armour, Levi’s, Vans and American Eagle and other top brands.

• Order desks; chairs; bed and bath; and small appliances for college dorm or apartment living.

• Download the College Dorm Essentials checklist, which includes shopping tips to help military families easily transition their student into dorm life.



The Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store option also makes back-to-school shopping easy. Military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges, including disabled Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, can visit ShopMyExchange.com, find their items, choose the “Pick Up in Store” option, select their Exchange location and submit their order. Curbside pickup is available at select Exchange stores. Honorably discharged Veterans and DoD civilian and Coast Guard retirees can shop online.



Exchange shoppers can also enjoy double the savings on eligible purchases during their state’s tax holiday. More details on the savings program can be found at publicaffairs-sme.com/ExchangePost/2022/07/13/military-shoppers-can-double-their-savings-at-the-exchange-during-back-to-school-sales-tax-holidays/.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



