USNIC Receives Esri Special Achievement Award

Suitland, MD — U.S. National Ice Center’s (USNIC) Information Technology Department Head, Mr. George Wachira, accepted an Esri Special Achievement award in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at the 2022 Esri User Conference on behalf of USNIC’s workforce, July 13.



USNIC was selected from more than 100,000 of Esri’s GIS mapping-software users for achievement in automation, analysis and product generation workflows.



“We [USNIC] are proud to accept this award marking our workforce’s exceptional talent and expertise,” said USNIC Director, CDR Casey Gon. “This award is testament to our center’s hard-work and dedication to enhancing support of the U.S. Navy’s larger mission.”



The Esri Special Achievement award is presented to worldwide user-sites in recognition of outstanding work with GIS technology.



In building new SIPAS tools for the ArcGIS Pro environment, USNIC is pioneering the ArcGIS Pro Standard Development Kit (SDK) technology to meet mission requirements, and is an organizational leader in technology development. USNIC products were also featured at this year’s Esri Federal GIS Conference, which highlighted successful use of GIS to meet customer needs.



The Esri User Conference is the world’s largest GIS conference and brings together GIS professionals to connect and showcase the latest advances in their tech community.



USNIC is a multi-agency center—subordinate to Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command—operated by the Navy, NOAA, and Coast Guard and provides global to tactical scale ice and snow products, ice forecasting, and related environmental intelligence services for the United States government.



Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.



For more information, please contact:

National Ice Center

Command Duty Officer

Voice: (301) 943-6977

E-mail: nic.cdo@noaa.gov

Twitter: @usnatice

Facebook: @usnatice



