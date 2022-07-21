10,000 truckloads safely moved from the Luckey FUSRAP site

Courtesy Photo | The 10,000th truck left the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 10,000th truck left the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site July 20, 2022! The Corps contractor has safely travelled over 1,450,000 miles to transport over 83,839 tons of material contaminated with beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238, and lead to Belleville, Michigan, for disposal. see less | View Image Page

The 10,000th truck left the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site, yesterday, loaded with material contaminated with beryllium, radium 226, thorium 230, uranium 234, uranium 238, and lead, making the site cleanup very near 60% complete.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District began shipping FUSRAP-related material from the Luckey Site in June 2018, and since then more than 1,450,000 truck miles have been travelled, safely transporting 149,758 tons of contaminated material off-site for disposal in Belleville, Michigan. This distance is the equivalent of 58 trips around the Earth’s equator.



Each truckload averages approximately 17 tons of material and typically 70 truckloads leave the site each week. Since the cleanup contract was awarded in 2015, the Corps of Engineers’ contractors have worked over 533,771 hours without a lost time accident.



“Our top priorities during the cleanup continue to be the protection of human health and the environment and the safety of both the community and the workforce,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s safe execution of the FUSRAP mission at this major milestone in the Luckey project.”



The project team will continue to provide updates via email and in the form of an infographic that tracks our progress, posted weekly on our website at:

https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Luckey-Site/.



If you would be interested in receiving updates regarding the Luckey Site, please ask them to contact fusrap@usace.army.mil.