    Physical therapy helps Airmen stay fit to fight

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    SEYMOUR JOHNSONSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - The 4th Operational Medical Readiness squadron human performance flight’s physical therapy office at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, ensures Airmen have the strength and mobility needed to perform their jobs and accomplish the mission.

    “The purpose of physical therapy is to help our patients recover from injury while restoring and optimizing their function in both their careers and everyday lives,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Ramirez, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance flight chief.

    Physical therapy restores mobility with activities like therapeutic exercises, functional training, deep soft tissue massage, and physical modalities such as electrotherapy and ultrasound, are pain-controlling treatments.

    A physical therapist's knowledge and skill to care for a patient are gained through years of training and experience. Training includes instruction on exercise, proper body mechanics, and other injury prevention and wellness topics.

    “If patients are suffering from musculoskeletal injuries that impair their ability to complete their job or to participate in activities that they were previously able to do without pain they come to see us,” said Ramirez.

    The physical therapy office is a direct access clinic, meaning patients can contact them directly for appointments.

    “Staying consistent is the problem we see often,” Ramirez continues, “A lot of times, people will stop training after a short period of time because they are not seeing the results they want. Consistency is key.”

    Five weeks ago, Staff Sgt.William Rodgers, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief had a total shoulder replacement and has been in physical therapy for the last three weeks strengthening his arm and shoulder.

    "The physical therapists have helped me tremendously,” said Rodgers. “Their knowledge and treatment plan helped my injury to improve a month ahead of schedule."

    All physical therapists are required to receive a license by a federal governing board that allows them to practice in both the military and civilian environments. State licensure is required in each state in which a physical therapist practices and must be renewed every two years according to the American Physical Therapy Association.

    For further information about the physical therapy clinic, contact them at (919)722-1846.

