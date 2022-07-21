Army Women’s Leadership Forum wins annual EEO award

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Army Women’s Leadership Forum, including (L-R) Naomi J. Handell,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Army Women’s Leadership Forum, including (L-R) Naomi J. Handell, Molly F. Evans, Hibba Haber, Porscha N. Porter, and Amy M. Holmes, discuss “presence in the workplace” during the AWLF’s virtual panel discussion Feb. 16, 2022. The AWLF is the recipient of the 2022 Equal Employment Opportunity Award for Diversity and Inclusion for its work advancing the standing of women of all backgrounds and abilities in the workplace. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

The North Atlantic Division employee resource group, Army Women’s Leadership Forum, is the recipient of the 2022 Equal Employment Opportunity Award for Diversity and Inclusion, one of only two annual awards given by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters Office of EEO, Diversity and Inclusion.



EEO recognized the AWLF for their outstanding leadership in furthering representation of women in USACE through coordination of programs that promoted mentorship, training, career support, and developmental opportunities, reaching thousands of USACE employees. The AWLF’s mission is to advance the standing of women of all backgrounds and abilities in the workplace.



“This award is well-deserved and reflective of our Army Values,” said Col. John P. Lloyd, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer. “I am greatly looking forward to future programming and initiatives from this group of leaders, and I know they will continue their pattern of excellence.”



Throughout the past year, the AWLF successfully planned and coordinated monthly programs that engaged the workforce on topics related to women in the workplace, diversity, equity, inclusion, and leadership. These programs included: panel discussions with senior leaders, external and internal subject matter expert presentations, women in the workforce study reviews, topics related specifically to women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and opportunities to exchange dialogue and network with fellow colleagues.



The AWLF’s individual members are Mary L. Edling, Hibba Haber, Naomi J. Handell, Amy M. Holmes, Porscha N. Porter, and Molly F. Evans of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, as well as the AWLF’s former Senior Executive Champion, Karen J. Baker.



Representing the group, Holmes, NAD’s strategic integrator and acting chief of staff, said, “We are honored to be recognized with this award. To see this initiative gain momentum and take off has been so exciting for all of us, because we accomplished our goal of providing a safe space where women can have frank discussions about their professional challenges, no matter the topic. We know, based on participant feedback, this is making a difference and better preparing women to be competitive for senior leader positions in the Army.”



The AWLF’s next program takes place Wednesday, Aug. 17, in advance of Women’s Equality Day and will be available to USACE and USAG Fort Hamilton employees via Microsoft Teams from noon to 1 p.m. Contact Holmes at amy.m.holmes@usace.army.mil for more information.