Combat Engineers Prepare for Anything During Urban Warfare Training

Photo By Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth | U.S. Army Soldiers with A Company, 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, maneuver toward a building they intend to breach during Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at Camp Ripley, July 18, 2022. Soldiers must move as a unit and communicate effectively to successfully execute MOUT. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. – “We’re all just embracing the suck,” said Spc. Yusanat Tway, a combat engineer with A Company, 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, after running through a simulated urban warfare city with an M249 in hand. “I know I’m not the only one struggling out here. But at the same time, we’re coming close together because you grow through the pain together.”



After spending more than a week out in the field as part of their Annual Training, motivation and morale remained high for the 334th combat engineers as they conducted Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) at Camp Ripley, July 18, 2022.



MOUT refers to all combat operations that take place on terrain where man-made construction affects the Soldier’s tactical approach. MOUT is a basic warrior skill that requires Soldiers to safely and tactically navigate rooms, clear buildings, and secure urban areas.



“MOUT requires you to figure out how to move, shoot, and communicate when you have tight avenues of approach and all these linear danger areas meshed up next to each other,” said 1st Lt. Samuel Butterfass, the first platoon leader for A Company, 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



As combat engineers whose job is to help combat Soldiers safely navigate and travel to their missions, the 334th doesn’t always get to prioritize and practice their basic warrior tasks.



“One of our biggest challenges as a National Guard unit is time,” said Butterfass.



Annual Training gives National Guard and Reserve Soldiers more time than they would otherwise find during a monthly unit training assembly.



“This is the time now, that we didn’t have before, to get back to the basic warrior tasks,” said Butterfass. “We’ve been blessed with the opportunity, and we’re making the most of it.”



“The battlefield is super dynamic,” said Butterfass. “I can remember many times where I’ve gotten tasked with something I wouldn’t necessarily consider my job, so we have to be prepared.”



“It’s important that we’re always ready, because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Tway.



Embracing the suck and being prepared for anything are well-ingrained mottos within the 334th.



In order to arrive at the MOUT training area, the 334th first had to conduct a two-mile patrol through the woods.



“This was actually my first time carrying the [M]249,” said Tway. “As we were rucking through the woodline [to get to the MOUT site], oh my goodness, it was very heavy. But we made it.”



For Tway, building camaraderie and rapport with her team members is essential.



“Physically, you’re always going to improve and grow,” said Tway. “But mentally, it’s another type of game. [Teammates] really help you get through it.”