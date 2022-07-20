Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: American Red Cross holds July 2022 blood drive at Fort McCoy

    Blood drive at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger donates blood July 15, 2022, in...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel participate in a blood drive July 15, 2022, by the American Red Cross at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Dozens of Soldiers and other personnel donated blood in a successful effort by the Red Cross.

    Red Cross officials said there is an ongoing urgent need for blood donors and ask people to give if they can.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 17:32
    Story ID: 425443
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: American Red Cross holds July 2022 blood drive at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

