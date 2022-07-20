Personnel participate in a blood drive July 15, 2022, by the American Red Cross at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Dozens of Soldiers and other personnel donated blood in a successful effort by the Red Cross.
Red Cross officials said there is an ongoing urgent need for blood donors and ask people to give if they can.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 17:32
|Story ID:
|425443
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: American Red Cross holds July 2022 blood drive at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT