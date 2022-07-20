Photo Essay: American Red Cross holds July 2022 blood drive at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger donates blood July 15, 2022, in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger donates blood July 15, 2022, in building 50 during the American Red Cross blood drive at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger was among dozens of Soldiers and other personnel who donated blood in a successful effort by the Red Cross. Red Cross officials said there is an ongoing urgent need for blood donors and ask people to give if they can. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Personnel participate in a blood drive July 15, 2022, by the American Red Cross at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of Soldiers and other personnel donated blood in a successful effort by the Red Cross.



Red Cross officials said there is an ongoing urgent need for blood donors and ask people to give if they can.



