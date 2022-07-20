Fort Stewart Prepares to Host XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

Photo By Pfc. Summer Parish | U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Martin, a combat medic assigned to 703rd Brigade Support...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Summer Parish | U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Martin, a combat medic assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, checks his shot group on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 15, 2022, as he prepares to represent 3rd ID during XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad competition 25-28 July, 2022. Through training, the 3rd ID creates cohesive teams led by expert coaches who are ready to support and prepare their Soldiers to win future battlefields. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Five teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps are expected to compete against one another on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-28, 2022, during a Best Squad Competition. The competition will be hosted by the 3rd Infantry Division and will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency as well as their ability to work as a cohesive team.



“The Best Squad Competition is a challenge and a search to find the most cohesive team that knows each other in and out,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mk-Ada-Quet Genereaux, the squad leader 3rd ID’s team and a combat medic assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “It challenges not only the leaders, but the Soldiers underneath them.”



Competitive events, like the Best Squad Competition, are a test of grit and toughness. The competition fosters readiness, esprit de corps, cohesive teams, expert leaders, and are a fundamental part of the Army’s method of building lethal teams.



“If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together,” said Spc. Dar'Quiarean Jones, an ammunition specialist assigned to 703rd BSB who will be competing for the 3rd ID team during the competition. “If you go too fast, you’re probably not thinking about the people you came along with. If we go together, your teammates can help you push through, and you can go further and further.”



To determine the squad that would represent the division during the upcoming competition, 3rd ID hosted their own three-day competition March 24-26, 2022.



“This competition increases lethality and readiness by testing to see if we are proficient in our warrior tasks and battle drills,” Jones said. “It will make us more cohesive as a team because of the struggles we go through together.”



During the upcoming competition, squads will compete in multiple events such as an Army Combat Fitness Test, an M4 range, a land navigation course, a tactical footmarch, a stress shoot, and an obstacle course during hot humid weather in rigorous terrain. These events, along with a board to test their knowledge and professionalism, and a few other surprise events, make up the Best Squad Competition.



The squads will consist of five Soldiers: a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below.



“I will strive to remain technically and tactically proficient’ is a line from the creed of the noncommissioned officer,” said Sgt. Garrett Blanchard, assigned to 703rd BSB. “I’m motivated every day to become better, but also to create a good product. I always want the Soldiers around me to be better than me. It’s something that I aim to do because I have to stay on top of my game, so I can teach others around me.”



The team with the best technical and tactical proficiency will be titled as the “Best Squad” and will go on to represent the XVIII Airborne Corps during the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition.